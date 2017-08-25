Sur les réseaux sociaux, certains témoins annoncent que l’homme portait un sabre quand d’autres déclarent que l’arme était une machette.

La police métropolitaine a confirmé qu’un homme avait été arrêté, suspecté d’assauts. Il a été appréhendé aux alentours de 20h35, heure anglaise, devant Buckingham Palace, armé d’un couteau. Durant l’arrestation, les policiers ont été victimes de blessures aux bras.

🇬🇧 LATEST: Buckingham palace in lockdown. Man with a sword attacker an officer, reports @leonardo_paoli. Photo credit: Leonardo Paoli pic.twitter.com/A4WILjRtnU