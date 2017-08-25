Buckingham Palace en lockdown: un homme attaque deux policiers avec un couteau!
Rédaction en ligne
Buckingham Palace a été fermé après qu’un homme ait attaqué deux officiers de police avec un sabre, à quelques mètres de touristes effrayés.
capture d’écran (twitter)
Un homme a attaqué deux officiers de police au couteau
Sur les réseaux sociaux, certains témoins annoncent que l’homme portait un sabre quand d’autres déclarent que l’arme était une machette.
La police métropolitaine a confirmé qu’un homme avait été arrêté, suspecté d’assauts. Il a été appréhendé aux alentours de 20h35, heure anglaise, devant Buckingham Palace, armé d’un couteau. Durant l’arrestation, les policiers ont été victimes de blessures aux bras.
🇬🇧 LATEST: Buckingham palace in lockdown. Man with a sword attacker an officer, reports @leonardo_paoli. Photo credit: Leonardo Paoli pic.twitter.com/A4WILjRtnU— Keith Walker (@KeithWalkerNews) 25 août 2017
Man wielding sword at Buckingham Palace attacks police officer https://t.co/u6aklQKA0t pic.twitter.com/Zwoe8Dp9f6— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) 25 août 2017
Plus d’infos dans quelques minutes