Buckingham Palace en lockdown: un homme attaque deux policiers avec un couteau!

Buckingham Palace a été fermé après qu’un homme ait attaqué deux officiers de police avec un sabre, à quelques mètres de touristes effrayés.

capture d’écran (twitter)

Sur les réseaux sociaux, certains témoins annoncent que l’homme portait un sabre quand d’autres déclarent que l’arme était une machette.

La police métropolitaine a confirmé qu’un homme avait été arrêté, suspecté d’assauts. Il a été appréhendé aux alentours de 20h35, heure anglaise, devant Buckingham Palace, armé d’un couteau. Durant l’arrestation, les policiers ont été victimes de blessures aux bras.

