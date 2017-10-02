Fusillade près du célèbre Mandalay Bay Hotel, à Las Vegas (Vidéos)
Rédaction en ligne
Une fusillade aurait eu lieu à Las Vegas, non loin du célèbre Mandalay Bay Hotel, connu pour son casino. Selon les premiers éléments, il y aurait plusieurs victimes, mais il n’y a eu aucune conformation officielle à ce propos.
C’est via Twitter que la police de Las Vegas a confirmé qu’un tireur était actif dans les alentours du Mandalay Bay Casino. La population est invitée à éviter les environs.
Reports of active shooter at Mandalay Bay. Witness tells me multiple people shot. I see people getting loaded into ambulances @News3LV pic.twitter.com/eYa8fWbJH3— Nathan O'Neal (@NateNews3LV) 2 octobre 2017
Video courtesy of Drew Akioshi. He was attending the concert at mandalay bay when shooting started. pic.twitter.com/mbyh9Y387q— David Sakach (@davidsakach) 2 octobre 2017
We're investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino. Asking everyone to please avoid the area. #LVMPDnews— LVMPD (@LVMPD) 2 octobre 2017
Please avoid heading to the south end of the Strip. Las Vegas Blvd is shut down at Tropicana, southbound past Russell Rd at this time.— LVMPD (@LVMPD) 2 octobre 2017
Plus d’infos dans les prochaines minutes.