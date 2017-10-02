Fusillade près du célèbre Mandalay Bay Hotel, à Las Vegas (Vidéos)

C’est via Twitter que la police de Las Vegas a confirmé qu’un tireur était actif dans les alentours du Mandalay Bay Casino. La population est invitée à éviter les environs.

Reports of active shooter at Mandalay Bay. Witness tells me multiple people shot. I see people getting loaded into ambulances @News3LV pic.twitter.com/eYa8fWbJH3 — Nathan O'Neal (@NateNews3LV) 2 octobre 2017

Video courtesy of Drew Akioshi. He was attending the concert at mandalay bay when shooting started. pic.twitter.com/mbyh9Y387q — David Sakach (@davidsakach) 2 octobre 2017

We're investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino. Asking everyone to please avoid the area. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) 2 octobre 2017

Please avoid heading to the south end of the Strip. Las Vegas Blvd is shut down at Tropicana, southbound past Russell Rd at this time. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) 2 octobre 2017

Plus d’infos dans les prochaines minutes.