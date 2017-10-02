Publié le Lundi 2 Octobre 2017 à

Fusillade près du célèbre Mandalay Bay Hotel, à Las Vegas (Vidéos)

Rédaction en ligne

Une fusillade aurait eu lieu à Las Vegas, non loin du célèbre Mandalay Bay Hotel, connu pour son casino. Selon les premiers éléments, il y aurait plusieurs victimes, mais il n’y a eu aucune conformation officielle à ce propos.

C’est via Twitter que la police de Las Vegas a confirmé qu’un tireur était actif dans les alentours du Mandalay Bay Casino. La population est invitée à éviter les environs.

Plus d’infos dans les prochaines minutes.

