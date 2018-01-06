Publié le Samedi 6 Janvier 2018 à

Actualité > Monde

Donald Trump réagit après la sortie d'un livre très critique le concernant: «Je suis un génie très équilibré»

Rédaction en ligne

Donald Trump s’est levé ce samedi et s’est fendu d’une première « rafale » de trois tweets dans lesquels, en gros, il se décrit comme un génie très équilibré au lendemain de la publication d'un livre très critique sur sa première année à la Maison blanche.

AFP

"En fait, dans ma vie, mes deux plus grands atouts ont été l'équilibre mental et le fait d'être, genre, vraiment intelligent", déclare le président des Etats-Unis sur Twitter.

"D'homme d'affaires TRÈS efficace, je suis passé à vedette de la TV au top (...) et à président des Etats-Unis (du premier coup). Je pense que cela mérite le qualificatif, pas d'intelligent, mais de génie (...) et un génie très équilibré."

Faites de sudinfo.be la page d'accueil de votre navigateur. C'est facile. Cliquez-ici.

Le top 3 des jeux

Nos partenaires vous proposent