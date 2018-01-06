"En fait, dans ma vie, mes deux plus grands atouts ont été l'équilibre mental et le fait d'être, genre, vraiment intelligent", déclare le président des Etats-Unis sur Twitter.

....to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 6 janvier 2018

....Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 6 janvier 2018

"D'homme d'affaires TRÈS efficace, je suis passé à vedette de la TV au top (...) et à président des Etats-Unis (du premier coup). Je pense que cela mérite le qualificatif, pas d'intelligent, mais de génie (...) et un génie très équilibré."