Donald Trump réagit après la sortie d'un livre très critique le concernant: «Je suis un génie très équilibré»
Rédaction en ligne
Donald Trump s’est levé ce samedi et s’est fendu d’une première « rafale » de trois tweets dans lesquels, en gros, il se décrit comme un génie très équilibré au lendemain de la publication d'un livre très critique sur sa première année à la Maison blanche.
AFP
"En fait, dans ma vie, mes deux plus grands atouts ont été l'équilibre mental et le fait d'être, genre, vraiment intelligent", déclare le président des Etats-Unis sur Twitter.
....to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 6 janvier 2018
....Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 6 janvier 2018
"D'homme d'affaires TRÈS efficace, je suis passé à vedette de la TV au top (...) et à président des Etats-Unis (du premier coup). Je pense que cela mérite le qualificatif, pas d'intelligent, mais de génie (...) et un génie très équilibré."
Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 6 janvier 2018