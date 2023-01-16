En ce momentCorruption au Parlement européenMercato Accueil Régions Huy Waremme Sport local à Huy-Waremme

Le cross d’Amay, organisé par le Huy Athletic Club, a séduit les participants (photos et vidéos)

Ce dimanche, c’est à Amay que le Huy Athletic Club organisait son cross annuel. Un parcours boisé et très boueux autour du hall omnisports qui a ravi les athlètes.
