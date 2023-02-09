Omnisports | Le programme complet du week-end en province de Luxembourg
Football
Luxembourg 1
FC Arlon A - Chaumont S.20 h 00
Oppagne A - Freylange S.20 h 00
Houffaloise A - Longlier S.20 h 00
Assenois A - Messancy A S.20 h 00
Sart A* - Gouvy A S.20 h 00
Bastogne - Vaux-Noville A S.20 h 00
Ethe A - La Roche D.16 h 00
Luxembourg 2 A
Nothomb A - St-Léger S.20 h 00
Aubange A - Tontelange A S.20 h 00
Tintifontaine - Bleid* S.20 h 30
Martelange - Habay-V. D.15 h 00
Châtillon - Jamoigne-Chiny D.15 h 00
St-Mard A - FC Arlon B D.15 h 00
Meix-dt-V. B - Vance D.14 h 00
Luxembourg 2 B
Ochamps A - Rossignol V.20 h 30
St-Hubert - Wellin S.20 h 00
Orgeo A - Libin A S.20 h 00
Grandvoir - Ste-Ode A D.15 h 00
Florenville A - Neuvillers A D.15 h 00
Corbion - Bercheux D.15 h 00
Les Bulles - Paliseul D.15 h 00
Luxembourg 2 C
Houffaloise B - Roy A S.19 h 30
Pt-Han - Nassogne A* S.20 h 00
Mageret - Aye D.15 h 00
Halthier A - Harre-Manhay A D.15 h 00
Marloie B - Erezée D.14 h 30
Tenneville - Melreux-Hotton D.14 h 30
Gouvy B - Waha-Marche D.15 h 00
Luxembourg 3 A
Toernich - Messancy B S.20 h 00
Tontelange B - Autelbas D.15 h 00
Rachecourt - Halanzy D.15 h 00
Athus - Signeulx D.15 h 00
Waltzing - Ste-Marie-Semois D.15 h 00
Meix-le-Tige - Aubange B D.15 h 00
Ethe B - St-Mard B D.14 h 00
Luxembourg 3 B
Bouillon A - Marbehan S.20 h 00
Vill.-dt-O. - Fouches D.15 h 00
Assenois B - Gérouville D.15 h 00
JS Habay-La-V. B - Nothomb B D.15 h 00
Léglise - Florenville B D.15 h 00
Muno - SC Habay La N. B D.15 h 00
Etalle - Ste-Cécile D.15 h 00
Luxembourg 3 C
Tellin - Ste-Marie WiD. S.20 h 00
Libin B - Namoussart. S.20 h 00
Bertrix - St-Pierre S.20 h 00
Libram. B - Orgeo B S.20 h 00
Neuvillers B - Haut-Fays D.15 h 00
Carlsbourg - Petitvoir D.15 h 00
U. Bras - Ochamps B D.15 h 00
Luxembourg 3 D
Vecmont - Bourdon V.20 h 30
Rendeux - Bomal S.20 h 00
Heyd - Roy B S.20 h 00
Bande - Harre-Manhay B S.20 h 00
Oppagne B - Champlon D.15 h 00
Odeigne - Houmart D.15 h 00
Nassogne B - Mormont B D.15 h 00
Luxembourg 3 E
Vaux/Sûre - Givry B S.20 h 00
Vaux-Noville B - Bourcy D.15 h 00
Montleban - Bovigny D.15 h 00
Ste-Ode B - CS Salm D.15 h 00
Lierneux - Sibret D.15 h 00
Tavigny - Witry D.15 h 00
Compogne - Sart B D.15 h 00
Halthier B - Cobreville D.14 h 30
Dames 1 Provinciale
Pt-Han - Sibret B V.20 h 30
Petitvoir A - CS Salm A V.20 h 30
Bouillon - Ste-Ode A V.20 h 30
Etalle - Waltzing S.15 h 00
Longlier - Bastogne S.18 h 00
Dames 2 Provinciale
Vance - Tintifontaine V.20 h 00
Ste-Ode B - Marloie S.15 h 00
Petitvoir B - Toernich S.16 h 00
Ste-Cécile - Cobreville S.18 h 00
Dames 8
Réserves A
Tontelange A - Halanzy A D.10 h 00
Aubange - Martelange D.10 h 00
Réserves E
Namoussart - Warmifont. B D.11 h 00
Réserves G
Neuvillers - Tenneville D.10 h 00
Division 2 B nationale dames
Vosselaar A - RWDM A S.15 h 00
Sibret A - FC Malines B S.15 h 00
F. Woluwé B - BX Brussels A S.16 h 30
Standard C - St-Trond A S.17 h 00
Mons B - Charleroi B S.17 h 00
Loyers - Alken S.17 h 00
FC Irlande Aud. A - Manhay A S.17 h 30
U15 Interprovincial ACFF D2B
FC Arlon - FCB Sprimont S.15 h 30
Basket-ball
Régionale 1 A
Cointe - Vieux Campinaire S.19 h 00
ASTE Kain - Belleflamme S.20 h 15
Andenne - SFX Verviers S.20 h 30
Loyers - RBC Tilff S.20 h 45
Esneux St. Louis Utd B - Royal Ans D.14 h 45
Neufchâteau B - RBC Waterloo D.16 h 00
Ciney - Waremme D.17 h 00
Régionale 2 A
Brainois - BB Gembloux S.20 h 30
St-Hubert - Ensival S.20 h 30
RB Un. Liège - Nivelles B S.21 h 00
Arlon - Profondeville Sharks S.21 h 00
Liège B - Castors Braine S.21 h 00
Belfius Mons-Hainaut - BC Genappe D.15 h 00
Aubel - Maffle D.15 h 30
Régionale 2 B dames
Arlon - Natoye S.19 h 00
Alleur B - Ciney B S.19 h 00
Courcelles - Rebond Ottignies B D.12 h 00
Haneffe - Boninne C D.12 h 00
Ganshoren dames B - Esneux D.17 h 00
Division 1
CG Tintigny A - St-Hubert B V.20 h 45
Libramont A - Athus A V.21 h 00
Centre Gaume - Libramont A D.15 h 00
Habay A - CG Tintigny A D.16 h 00
Division 3A
Libramont D - Centre Gaume S.18 h 00
Bertrix A - Bastogne C D.11 h 15
Division 1 Dames
Habay - Centre Gaume V.21 h 00
Arlon 2 - CG Tintigny D.13 h 00
Football en salle
Division 2 A
AGJ La Louv. - Boussu Futsal V.20 h 30
FS Jette - Salaam Mechelen V.22 h 00
Division 2 B
Int. Namêche - Eur. Kraai. UTD V.21 h 50
Division 3 A
KL Steenok. - Dracon Ninove V.20 h 00
SDI Asse - Dbroej Bxl V.21 h 00
Division 3 B
Sicile PD Loup - RP Morlanwez V.21 h 00
Division 3 C
MF Etalle - Marseil Wanze V.21 h 00
Cosmos Stavelot - Bat 81 Tintigny V.21 h 00
Wal-Y Fall. - BS Anhée V.21 h 00
G4 ST-Ode - Gedinne United V.22 h 10
Division 1
FS Messancy A - Un. Arlon A V.20 h 00
Sogef. Lux. - LBA Halanzy A V.20 h 00
FJEP Lexy A - RC Aubange V.21 h 15
G. St.-Léger A - R. Luxembourg V.22 h 10
NLP Halanzy - Soca Bast. V.22 h 10
Areler foot A - FJEP Lexy A L.20 h 00
NLP Halanzy - G. St.-Léger A Ma.20 h 30
Division 2 A
Musson United - Etalle B V.19 h 45
Forza Messancy A - G. St.-Léger B V.21 h 00
Flod Ja Orval A - Habay V.22 h 10
Division 2 B
Etalle C - LBA Houff. A V.19 h 30
Meix le Tige B - BJ Libramont B V.20 h 05
TCH Carlsbourg - AS Futs. Athus V.21 h 15
St-Hubert - All. Turpange V.22 h 00
Bertrix City A - ODT Martelange V.22 h 15
Division 3 A
TCH Carlsbourg B - Daverdis. V.20 h 00
Castel Bast. - ADW BAstogne V.20 h 45
Bertrix City B - LBA Houff. B V.21 h 15
Ochamps - Neufchâteau V.21 h 30
Division 3 B
Ste-Mar. 87 C - AS Etalle V.20 h 00
Bertrix City C - No Border Arlon B V.20 h 15
G. St.-Léger C - RC Arlon B V.21 h 10
Flod Ja Orval B - Phoenix Arlon V.21 h 10
FS Messancy - 67 Heinstert B Me.20 h 00
AS Etalle - Phoenix Arlon J.20 h 15
Division 3 C
Forza Messancy B - No Border Arlon A V.22 h 00
LBA Halanzy D - Forza Messancy B Ma.21 h 30
FS Messancy B - Messancy B Me.21 h 00
Volley-ball
Nat 3A Hommes
Namur Volley - Lommersweiler S.18 h 00
KVC LensOnline Genk - Riemst S.20 h 00
Bouillon - Stabulois S.20 h 30
Herstal - SJ Welkenraedt D.18 h 00
Maaseik - Dilsen-Stokkem D.18 h 30
Promotion B messieurs
Ciney A - Walhain B S.17 h 00
Esneux B - Waremme C S.20 h 30
Lesse et Lhomme A - AxisGuibertin D D.18 h 00
Promotion C messieurs
Olne - Herstal B D.18 h 00
Aywaille VB - Franchimont Theux A D.18 h 00
Promotion C dames
Athena - Stavelot A V.20 h 45
La Roche - Aubel A V.21 h 15
Athus A - Waremme C S.17 h 30
Thimister B - La Vierre S.21 h 15
Spa-Pepinster A - Stabulois D.18 h 00
Division 1
Stabulois A - Bouillon A S.14 h 15
Stabulois B - La Semois A S.17 h 15
Bertrix A - La Vierre S.17 h 15
Réserves 1
Stabulois A - Bouillon A S.14 h 15
Stabulois B - La Semois A S.17 h 15
Bertrix A - La Vierre S.17 h 15
Division 1 dames
Champlon A - Bertrix B S.13 h 15
Athéna A - Bertrix A S.14 h 00
Champlon B - Marchois S.16 h 30
Libramont A - EVB Ath. Messancy A S.19 h 45
Stabulois A - Bouillon A S.20 h 30
Division 2 dames
Libramont B - Erezée S.13 h 15
La Roche - Houffalize A S.14 h 00
EVB Ath. Messancy B - Stabulois B S.14 h 30
Athéna B - Fémina Bastogne A S.18 h 30
Division 3 dames
Libramont C - M. Habay B S.10 h 00
Stabulois D - M. Habay C S.10 h 45
Champlon C - Bertrix C S.13 h 15
Fémina Bastogne B - Stabulois C S.15 h 30
Houffalize B - La Vierre S.19 h 15
Vir’Vol’Ton - Arlon D.14 h 30
Réserves 1 dames
Champlon A - Bertrix B S.13 h 15
Athéna A - Bertrix A S.14 h 00
Champlon B - Marchois S.16 h 30
Libramont A - EVB Ath. Messancy A S.19 h 45
Stabulois A - Bouillon A S.20 h 30
Réserves 2 dames
Libramont B - Erezée S.13 h 15
La Roche - Houffalize A S.14 h 00
EVB Ath. Messancy B - Stabulois B S.14 h 30
Athéna B - Fémina Bastogne A S.18 h 30
Réserves 3 dames
Libramont C - M. Habay B S.10 h 00
Stabulois D - M. Habay C S.10 h 45
Champlon C - Bertrix C S.13 h 15
Fémina Bastogne B - Stabulois C S.15 h 30
Houffalize B - La Vierre S.19 h 15
Vir’Vol’Ton - Arlon D.14 h 30
TENNIS DE TABLE
Super Messieurs
Virton - Sokah V.20 h 00
Hasselt - Diest D.16 h 00
Division 1 Nat. A
Schulen A - Astrid A S.19 h 00
Rooigem A - Sokah A S.19 h 00
Braine A - Vedrinam. A S.19 h 00
Aye A - Diest A S.19 h 00
Villette A - Palette Bon-Secours A S.19 h 00
Don Bosco A - Tiège A S.19 h 00
Division 2 Nat. A
Basècles A - Merelbeke A S.19 h 00
Rooigem B - Malonne A S.19 h 00
ALPA A - Berlaar A S.19 h 00
Aye B - Arc-en-C. A S.19 h 00
Le Logis B - Gullegem A S.19 h 00
Caj-Mir A - Merksplas A S.19 h 00
Division 2 Nat. B
Smash Dolfijn A - Stekene A S.19 h 00
Nodo A - Hoeselt A S.19 h 00
Braine B - Zandvoorde A S.19 h 00
Et. B-Sbre A - Virton A S.19 h 00
Le Logis A - Palette Bon-Secours B S.19 h 00
Caj-Mir B - Tiège B S.19 h 00
S%2525C3%2525A9rie 1A Wall-Brux.
Dinez B - Nivelles A S.19 h 00
Bettincourt A - Bouillon A S.19 h 00
Cipale A - Hyon A S.19 h 00
Andenne B - Thuin A S.19 h 00
Don Bosco C - Somzée A S.19 h 00
Série 1B Wall-Brux.
Dinez A - Centre Ardenne A S.19 h 00
St. Piat A - Manage B S.19 h 00
Herseaux A - Vervia A S.19 h 00
Mickey A - Et. B-Sbre B S.19 h 00
Vedrinam. C - La Hulpe RIx A S.19 h 00
Série 1C Wall-Brux.
Erquelin. A - Ninane A S.19 h 00
Thuin C - Caj-Mir C S.19 h 00
Le Logis D - Mons A S.19 h 00
Vedrinam. D - Andoy A S.19 h 00
Série 1D Wall-Brux.
Basècles B - Ch. en Ht A S.19 h 00
ALPA C - Welkenr. A S.19 h 00
Minérois B - Marloie A S.19 h 00
Villette C - Pecq A S.19 h 00
Piranha - Sélange A S.19 h 00
Série 1E Wall-Brux.
Tiège D - Philipp. A S.19 h 00
Gonrieux B - Malonne C S.19 h 00
Thuin B - Tenneville A S.19 h 00
Acren A - Ans A S.19 h 00
Super dames
Malonne A - Neufvil. A S.13 h 00
Astrid A - AFP Anvers A S.13 h 00
Minérois A - Dinez A S.13 h 00
P2000 Ecauss. A - Et. B-Sbre A S.13 h 00
Meerdaal A - Vedrinam. A S.14 h 00
Basècles A - Jamoigne A S.14 h 00
Division 1 Nat. dames
Basècles B - Jamoigne B S.13 h 00
Set Jet A - Dinez B S.13 h 00
Rooigem A - Malonne B S.14 h 00
Division 2 Nat. dames
Basècles C - Philipp. A S.13 h 00
Et. B-Sbre C - Et. B-Sbre B S.13 h 00
Les Castors A - Thuin A S.13 h 00
Hoeselt A - Neufvil. C S.13 h 00
ALPA B - Berlaar A S.14 h 00
Dames Série 1A Wall-Brux.
Basècles D - Joubiéval A S.13 h 00
Aye A - Neufvil. D S.13 h 00
Minérois B - Dinez C S.13 h 00
Andenne A - Wavre-Walhain B S.14 h 00
Braine A - Vedrinam. C S.14 h 00
Le Logis B - Mons A S.14 h 00
Dames Série 1B Wall-Brux.
Rulles A - Peissant A S.13 h 00
Set Jet B - Somzée A S.13 h 00
Astrid B - Ecaussin. A S.13 h 00
Gembloux A - Centre A S.14 h 00
Rugby
Régionale 2 Quai Pool A
Htes-Fagnes - Haute Meuse D.13 h 00
Famenne - Kituro 3 D.15 h 00
Stade Marchois - Binche D.15 h 00
Rugby Sur-heure - Boitsfort 3 D.15 h 00