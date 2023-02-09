Omnisports | Le programme complet du week-end en province de Luxembourg

Houffaloise A - Longlier S.20 h 00

Assenois A - Messancy A S.20 h 00

Sart A* - Gouvy A S.20 h 00

Bastogne - Vaux-Noville A S.20 h 00

Ethe A - La Roche D.16 h 00

Luxembourg 2 A

Nothomb A - St-Léger S.20 h 00

Aubange A - Tontelange A S.20 h 00

Tintifontaine - Bleid* S.20 h 30

Martelange - Habay-V. D.15 h 00

Châtillon - Jamoigne-Chiny D.15 h 00

St-Mard A - FC Arlon B D.15 h 00

Meix-dt-V. B - Vance D.14 h 00

Luxembourg 2 B

Ochamps A - Rossignol V.20 h 30

St-Hubert - Wellin S.20 h 00

Orgeo A - Libin A S.20 h 00

Grandvoir - Ste-Ode A D.15 h 00

Florenville A - Neuvillers A D.15 h 00

Corbion - Bercheux D.15 h 00

Les Bulles - Paliseul D.15 h 00

Luxembourg 2 C

Houffaloise B - Roy A S.19 h 30

Pt-Han - Nassogne A* S.20 h 00

Mageret - Aye D.15 h 00

Halthier A - Harre-Manhay A D.15 h 00

Marloie B - Erezée D.14 h 30

Tenneville - Melreux-Hotton D.14 h 30

Gouvy B - Waha-Marche D.15 h 00

Luxembourg 3 A

Toernich - Messancy B S.20 h 00

Tontelange B - Autelbas D.15 h 00

Rachecourt - Halanzy D.15 h 00

Athus - Signeulx D.15 h 00

Waltzing - Ste-Marie-Semois D.15 h 00

Meix-le-Tige - Aubange B D.15 h 00

Ethe B - St-Mard B D.14 h 00

Luxembourg 3 B

Bouillon A - Marbehan S.20 h 00

Vill.-dt-O. - Fouches D.15 h 00

Assenois B - Gérouville D.15 h 00

JS Habay-La-V. B - Nothomb B D.15 h 00

Léglise - Florenville B D.15 h 00

Muno - SC Habay La N. B D.15 h 00

Etalle - Ste-Cécile D.15 h 00

Luxembourg 3 C

Tellin - Ste-Marie WiD. S.20 h 00

Libin B - Namoussart. S.20 h 00

Bertrix - St-Pierre S.20 h 00

Libram. B - Orgeo B S.20 h 00

Neuvillers B - Haut-Fays D.15 h 00

Carlsbourg - Petitvoir D.15 h 00

U. Bras - Ochamps B D.15 h 00

Luxembourg 3 D

Vecmont - Bourdon V.20 h 30

Rendeux - Bomal S.20 h 00

Heyd - Roy B S.20 h 00

Bande - Harre-Manhay B S.20 h 00

Oppagne B - Champlon D.15 h 00

Odeigne - Houmart D.15 h 00

Nassogne B - Mormont B D.15 h 00

Luxembourg 3 E

Vaux/Sûre - Givry B S.20 h 00

Vaux-Noville B - Bourcy D.15 h 00

Montleban - Bovigny D.15 h 00

Ste-Ode B - CS Salm D.15 h 00

Lierneux - Sibret D.15 h 00

Tavigny - Witry D.15 h 00

Compogne - Sart B D.15 h 00

Halthier B - Cobreville D.14 h 30

Dames 1 Provinciale

Pt-Han - Sibret B V.20 h 30

Petitvoir A - CS Salm A V.20 h 30

Bouillon - Ste-Ode A V.20 h 30

Etalle - Waltzing S.15 h 00

Longlier - Bastogne S.18 h 00

Dames 2 Provinciale

Vance - Tintifontaine V.20 h 00

Ste-Ode B - Marloie S.15 h 00

Petitvoir B - Toernich S.16 h 00

Ste-Cécile - Cobreville S.18 h 00

Dames 8

Réserves A

Tontelange A - Halanzy A D.10 h 00

Aubange - Martelange D.10 h 00

Réserves E

Namoussart - Warmifont. B D.11 h 00

Réserves G

Neuvillers - Tenneville D.10 h 00

Division 2 B nationale dames

Vosselaar A - RWDM A S.15 h 00

Sibret A - FC Malines B S.15 h 00

F. Woluwé B - BX Brussels A S.16 h 30

Standard C - St-Trond A S.17 h 00

Mons B - Charleroi B S.17 h 00

Loyers - Alken S.17 h 00

FC Irlande Aud. A - Manhay A S.17 h 30

U15 Interprovincial ACFF D2B

FC Arlon - FCB Sprimont S.15 h 30

Basket-ball

Régionale 1 A

Cointe - Vieux Campinaire S.19 h 00

ASTE Kain - Belleflamme S.20 h 15

Andenne - SFX Verviers S.20 h 30

Loyers - RBC Tilff S.20 h 45

Esneux St. Louis Utd B - Royal Ans D.14 h 45

Neufchâteau B - RBC Waterloo D.16 h 00

Ciney - Waremme D.17 h 00

Régionale 2 A

Brainois - BB Gembloux S.20 h 30

St-Hubert - Ensival S.20 h 30

RB Un. Liège - Nivelles B S.21 h 00

Arlon - Profondeville Sharks S.21 h 00

Liège B - Castors Braine S.21 h 00

Belfius Mons-Hainaut - BC Genappe D.15 h 00

Aubel - Maffle D.15 h 30

Régionale 2 B dames

Arlon - Natoye S.19 h 00

Alleur B - Ciney B S.19 h 00

Courcelles - Rebond Ottignies B D.12 h 00

Haneffe - Boninne C D.12 h 00

Ganshoren dames B - Esneux D.17 h 00

Division 1

CG Tintigny A - St-Hubert B V.20 h 45

Libramont A - Athus A V.21 h 00

Centre Gaume - Libramont A D.15 h 00

Habay A - CG Tintigny A D.16 h 00

Division 3A

Libramont D - Centre Gaume S.18 h 00

Bertrix A - Bastogne C D.11 h 15

Division 1 Dames

Habay - Centre Gaume V.21 h 00

Arlon 2 - CG Tintigny D.13 h 00

Football en salle

Division 2 A

AGJ La Louv. - Boussu Futsal V.20 h 30

FS Jette - Salaam Mechelen V.22 h 00

Division 2 B

Int. Namêche - Eur. Kraai. UTD V.21 h 50

Division 3 A

KL Steenok. - Dracon Ninove V.20 h 00

SDI Asse - Dbroej Bxl V.21 h 00

Division 3 B

Sicile PD Loup - RP Morlanwez V.21 h 00

Division 3 C

MF Etalle - Marseil Wanze V.21 h 00

Cosmos Stavelot - Bat 81 Tintigny V.21 h 00

Wal-Y Fall. - BS Anhée V.21 h 00

G4 ST-Ode - Gedinne United V.22 h 10

Division 1

FS Messancy A - Un. Arlon A V.20 h 00

Sogef. Lux. - LBA Halanzy A V.20 h 00

FJEP Lexy A - RC Aubange V.21 h 15

G. St.-Léger A - R. Luxembourg V.22 h 10

NLP Halanzy - Soca Bast. V.22 h 10

Areler foot A - FJEP Lexy A L.20 h 00

NLP Halanzy - G. St.-Léger A Ma.20 h 30

Division 2 A

Musson United - Etalle B V.19 h 45

Forza Messancy A - G. St.-Léger B V.21 h 00

Flod Ja Orval A - Habay V.22 h 10

Division 2 B

Etalle C - LBA Houff. A V.19 h 30

Meix le Tige B - BJ Libramont B V.20 h 05

TCH Carlsbourg - AS Futs. Athus V.21 h 15

St-Hubert - All. Turpange V.22 h 00

Bertrix City A - ODT Martelange V.22 h 15

Division 3 A

TCH Carlsbourg B - Daverdis. V.20 h 00

Castel Bast. - ADW BAstogne V.20 h 45

Bertrix City B - LBA Houff. B V.21 h 15

Ochamps - Neufchâteau V.21 h 30

Division 3 B

Ste-Mar. 87 C - AS Etalle V.20 h 00

Bertrix City C - No Border Arlon B V.20 h 15

G. St.-Léger C - RC Arlon B V.21 h 10

Flod Ja Orval B - Phoenix Arlon V.21 h 10

FS Messancy - 67 Heinstert B Me.20 h 00

AS Etalle - Phoenix Arlon J.20 h 15

Division 3 C

Forza Messancy B - No Border Arlon A V.22 h 00

LBA Halanzy D - Forza Messancy B Ma.21 h 30

FS Messancy B - Messancy B Me.21 h 00

Volley-ball

Nat 3A Hommes

Namur Volley - Lommersweiler S.18 h 00

KVC LensOnline Genk - Riemst S.20 h 00

Bouillon - Stabulois S.20 h 30

Herstal - SJ Welkenraedt D.18 h 00

Maaseik - Dilsen-Stokkem D.18 h 30

Promotion B messieurs

Ciney A - Walhain B S.17 h 00

Esneux B - Waremme C S.20 h 30

Lesse et Lhomme A - AxisGuibertin D D.18 h 00

Promotion C messieurs

Olne - Herstal B D.18 h 00

Aywaille VB - Franchimont Theux A D.18 h 00

Promotion C dames

Athena - Stavelot A V.20 h 45

La Roche - Aubel A V.21 h 15

Athus A - Waremme C S.17 h 30

Thimister B - La Vierre S.21 h 15

Spa-Pepinster A - Stabulois D.18 h 00

Division 1

Stabulois A - Bouillon A S.14 h 15

Stabulois B - La Semois A S.17 h 15

Bertrix A - La Vierre S.17 h 15

Réserves 1

Stabulois A - Bouillon A S.14 h 15

Stabulois B - La Semois A S.17 h 15

Bertrix A - La Vierre S.17 h 15

Division 1 dames

Champlon A - Bertrix B S.13 h 15

Athéna A - Bertrix A S.14 h 00

Champlon B - Marchois S.16 h 30

Libramont A - EVB Ath. Messancy A S.19 h 45

Stabulois A - Bouillon A S.20 h 30

Division 2 dames

Libramont B - Erezée S.13 h 15

La Roche - Houffalize A S.14 h 00

EVB Ath. Messancy B - Stabulois B S.14 h 30

Athéna B - Fémina Bastogne A S.18 h 30

Division 3 dames

Libramont C - M. Habay B S.10 h 00

Stabulois D - M. Habay C S.10 h 45

Champlon C - Bertrix C S.13 h 15

Fémina Bastogne B - Stabulois C S.15 h 30

Houffalize B - La Vierre S.19 h 15

Vir’Vol’Ton - Arlon D.14 h 30

Réserves 1 dames

Champlon A - Bertrix B S.13 h 15

Athéna A - Bertrix A S.14 h 00

Champlon B - Marchois S.16 h 30

Libramont A - EVB Ath. Messancy A S.19 h 45

Stabulois A - Bouillon A S.20 h 30

Réserves 2 dames

Libramont B - Erezée S.13 h 15

La Roche - Houffalize A S.14 h 00

EVB Ath. Messancy B - Stabulois B S.14 h 30

Athéna B - Fémina Bastogne A S.18 h 30

Réserves 3 dames

Libramont C - M. Habay B S.10 h 00

Stabulois D - M. Habay C S.10 h 45

Champlon C - Bertrix C S.13 h 15

Fémina Bastogne B - Stabulois C S.15 h 30

Houffalize B - La Vierre S.19 h 15

Vir’Vol’Ton - Arlon D.14 h 30

TENNIS DE TABLE

Super Messieurs

Virton - Sokah V.20 h 00

Hasselt - Diest D.16 h 00

Division 1 Nat. A

Schulen A - Astrid A S.19 h 00

Rooigem A - Sokah A S.19 h 00

Braine A - Vedrinam. A S.19 h 00

Aye A - Diest A S.19 h 00

Villette A - Palette Bon-Secours A S.19 h 00

Don Bosco A - Tiège A S.19 h 00

Division 2 Nat. A

Basècles A - Merelbeke A S.19 h 00

Rooigem B - Malonne A S.19 h 00

ALPA A - Berlaar A S.19 h 00

Aye B - Arc-en-C. A S.19 h 00

Le Logis B - Gullegem A S.19 h 00

Caj-Mir A - Merksplas A S.19 h 00

Division 2 Nat. B

Smash Dolfijn A - Stekene A S.19 h 00

Nodo A - Hoeselt A S.19 h 00

Braine B - Zandvoorde A S.19 h 00

Et. B-Sbre A - Virton A S.19 h 00

Le Logis A - Palette Bon-Secours B S.19 h 00

Caj-Mir B - Tiège B S.19 h 00

S%2525C3%2525A9rie 1A Wall-Brux.

Dinez B - Nivelles A S.19 h 00

Bettincourt A - Bouillon A S.19 h 00

Cipale A - Hyon A S.19 h 00

Andenne B - Thuin A S.19 h 00

Don Bosco C - Somzée A S.19 h 00

Série 1B Wall-Brux.

Dinez A - Centre Ardenne A S.19 h 00

St. Piat A - Manage B S.19 h 00

Herseaux A - Vervia A S.19 h 00

Mickey A - Et. B-Sbre B S.19 h 00

Vedrinam. C - La Hulpe RIx A S.19 h 00

Série 1C Wall-Brux.

Erquelin. A - Ninane A S.19 h 00

Thuin C - Caj-Mir C S.19 h 00

Le Logis D - Mons A S.19 h 00

Vedrinam. D - Andoy A S.19 h 00

Série 1D Wall-Brux.

Basècles B - Ch. en Ht A S.19 h 00

ALPA C - Welkenr. A S.19 h 00

Minérois B - Marloie A S.19 h 00

Villette C - Pecq A S.19 h 00

Piranha - Sélange A S.19 h 00

Série 1E Wall-Brux.

Tiège D - Philipp. A S.19 h 00

Gonrieux B - Malonne C S.19 h 00

Thuin B - Tenneville A S.19 h 00

Acren A - Ans A S.19 h 00

Super dames

Malonne A - Neufvil. A S.13 h 00

Astrid A - AFP Anvers A S.13 h 00

Minérois A - Dinez A S.13 h 00

P2000 Ecauss. A - Et. B-Sbre A S.13 h 00

Meerdaal A - Vedrinam. A S.14 h 00

Basècles A - Jamoigne A S.14 h 00

Division 1 Nat. dames

Basècles B - Jamoigne B S.13 h 00

Set Jet A - Dinez B S.13 h 00

Rooigem A - Malonne B S.14 h 00

Division 2 Nat. dames

Basècles C - Philipp. A S.13 h 00

Et. B-Sbre C - Et. B-Sbre B S.13 h 00

Les Castors A - Thuin A S.13 h 00

Hoeselt A - Neufvil. C S.13 h 00

ALPA B - Berlaar A S.14 h 00

Dames Série 1A Wall-Brux.

Basècles D - Joubiéval A S.13 h 00

Aye A - Neufvil. D S.13 h 00

Minérois B - Dinez C S.13 h 00

Andenne A - Wavre-Walhain B S.14 h 00

Braine A - Vedrinam. C S.14 h 00

Le Logis B - Mons A S.14 h 00

Dames Série 1B Wall-Brux.

Rulles A - Peissant A S.13 h 00

Set Jet B - Somzée A S.13 h 00

Astrid B - Ecaussin. A S.13 h 00

Gembloux A - Centre A S.14 h 00

Rugby

Régionale 2 Quai Pool A

Htes-Fagnes - Haute Meuse D.13 h 00

Famenne - Kituro 3 D.15 h 00

Stade Marchois - Binche D.15 h 00