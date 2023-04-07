Omnisports: le programme complet de ce week-end pascal en province de Luxembourg
Football
Luxembourg 1
Longlier - Bastogne S.18 h 00
Gouvy A - Messancy A S.18 h 00
Freylange - Houffaloise A S.18 h 00
La Roche - Sart A* S.18 h 00
Vaux-Noville A - Assenois A S.18 h 00
Ethe A - FC Arlon A S.19 h 00
Chaumont - Oppagne A S.20 h 00
Oppagne A - Freylange L.15 h 00
Houffaloise A - Longlier L.15 h 00
La Roche - FC Arlon A L.15 h 00
Luxembourg 2 A
Habay-V. - Châtillon S.18 h 00
Tontelange A - Jamoigne-Chiny S.18 h 00
St-Léger - Martelange S.18 h 00
Vance - St-Mard A S.18 h 00
FC Arlon B - Nothomb A S.18 h 00
Tintifontaine - Meix-dt-V. B S.18 h 00
Bleid* - Aubange A S.18 h 00
Martelange - FC Arlon B L.15 h 00
Vance - Tontelange A L.15 h 00
Luxembourg 2 B
Les Bulles - Grandvoir S.18 h 00
Neuvillers A - Orgeo A S.18 h 00
Wellin - Rossignol S.18 h 00
Ste-Ode A - Florenville A S.18 h 00
Paliseul - St-Hubert S.18 h 00
Libin A - Corbion S.20 h 00
Bercheux - Ochamps A S.20 h 00
Ste-Ode A - Wellin L.15 h 00
Rossignol - Florenville A L.15 h 00
St-Hubert - Orgeo A L.15 h 00
Les Bulles - Ochamps A L.15 h 00
Luxembourg 2 C
Melreux-Hotton - Pt-Han V.20 h 00
Harre-Manhay A - Mageret S.16 h 00
Aye - Erezée S.18 h 00
Halthier A - Tenneville S.18 h 00
Nassogne A* - Gouvy B S.18 h 00
Roy A - Marloie B S.20 h 00
Halthier A - Marloie B L.15 h 00
Luxembourg 3 A
Rachecourt - Athus S.20 h 00
Waltzing - Rachecourt L.15 h 00
Aubange B - Signeulx L.15 h 00
St-Mard B - Ste-Marie-Semois L.15 h 00
Ethe B - Toernich L.15 h 00
Autelbas - Messancy B L.15 h 00
Luxembourg 3 B
Muno - JS Habay-La-V. B S.20 h 00
Fouches - Gérouville L.15 h 00
Florenville B - Marbehan L.15 h 00
JS Habay-La-V. B - Vill.-dt-O. L.15 h 00
Léglise - Assenois B L.15 h 00
Luxembourg 3 C
Ochamps B - Bertrix S.18 h 00
St-Pierre - Carlsbourg S.18 h 00
Ste-Marie WiD. - Namoussart. S.18 h 00
Petitvoir - U. Bras S.18 h 00
Orgeo B - Libin B S.18 h 00
Warmifont. - Neuvillers B S.18 h 00
Bouillon B - Libram. B S.18 h 00
Haut-Fays - Bertrix L.15 h 00
Namoussart. - U. Bras L.15 h 00
Petitvoir - Libin B L.15 h 00
Orgeo B - Bouillon B L.15 h 00
Carlsbourg - Libram. B L.15 h 00
Luxembourg 3 D
Harre-Manhay B - Oppagne B V.20 h 00
Harre-Manhay B - Champlon L.15 h 00
Nassogne B - Oppagne B L.15 h 00
Luxembourg 3 E
CS Salm - Witry V.20 h 30
Halthier B - Compogne S.16 h 00
Givry B - Lierneux S.18 h 00
Sibret - Montleban S.18 h 00
Bourcy - Tavigny S.18 h 00
Bovigny - Vaux/Sûre S.18 h 00
Cobreville - Vaux-Noville B S.18 h 00
Sart B - Ste-Ode B S.20 h 00
Cobreville - Compogne L.15 h 00
Witry - Lierneux L.15 h 00
Sart B - Montleban L.15 h 00
Givry B - Tavigny L.15 h 00
Bovigny - Vaux-Noville B L.15 h 00
Bourcy - Ste-Ode B L.15 h 00
Dames 1 Provinciale
Bastogne - Meix-dt-V. V.20 h 30
Dames 2 Provinciale
Toernich - Cobreville S.15 h 00
Dames 8
Réserves E
Chaumont A - Namoussart D.10 h 00
Réserves F
Wellin - Awenne D.10 h 00
U 19 PR P.O.1
Mageret - Jamoigne S.13 h 30
Marloie - Gouvy S.14 h 30
U 17 PR P.O.1
Longlier - St-Léger S.15 h 00
U 17 PR P.O.2
Bastogne B - Aubange S.20 h 00
U 15 PR P.O.1
Marloie - SC Habay La N. L.11 h 00
U 15 PR P.O.2
Chaumont - Bourcy S.13 h 30
U 14 PR P.O.1
Ochamps - Meix-dt-V. S.13 h 30
CS Salm - Houffaloise Me.18 h 45
U 14 PR P.O.2
Messancy - Odeigne S.15 h 00
Waltzing - Etalle S.15 h 00
Réserves E
Halanzy - Odeigne S.13 h 30
U 17 A1 (2e t.)
Roy - Grandvoir V.20 h 00
U 17 B2 (2e t.)
Florenville - Bastogne C S.14 h 00
U 15 C2 (2e t.)
Grandvoir - Vance B S.14 h 00
Réserves 1A Groupe 1
Ostende - Courtrai V.16 h 00
Division 2 B nationale dames
Standard C - Sibret A S.16 h 00
U19 Interprovincial ACFF PO1
Libramont - FC Liège S.13 h 30
U19 Interprovincial ACFF PO4
Meix-Dt-Virton - Messancy S.16 h 00
U17 Interprovincial ACFF PO5
Bastogne - J Tamines S.16 h 00
U15 Interprovincial ACFF PO3
CS Pays Vert - FCB Sprimont L.10 h 00
U15 Interprovincial ACFF PO4
Oppagne - Verlaine L.13 h 30
Basket-ball
Régionale 1 A
Andenne - Belleflamme S.20 h 30
Régionale 2 A
BC Genappe - Ensival V.20 h 00
Liège B - Aubel V.21 h 00
Régionale 2 B dames
Arlon - Libramont S.19 h 00
Liège Panthers C - Boninne C D.17 h 00
Division 1
Chantemelle A - CG Tintigny A V.20 h 45
Centre Gaume - Musson A V.21 h 15
CG Tintigny A - Musson A S.18 h 00
Habay A - Centre Gaume S.18 h 00
Neufchâteau C - C.G. La Rulles A S.18 h 00
Division 3A
Centre Gaume - Bertrix A S.20 h 30
Division 3%2524
St-Léger $ - Neufchâteau $ S.19 h 00
Division 1 Dames
CG Tintigny - St-Léger A D.10 h 00
P2 Dames TF1
Neufchâteau C - Arlon 3 S.18 h 00
P2 Dames TF2
Junior Arlonais $ - Bertrix S.19 h 00
U12 A T2
Foxes - Florenville B S.16 h 30
U12 C T2
Musson B - St-Mard A S.10 h 00
Junior Arlonais B - Bastogne B S.11 h 00
U10 C T2
St-Mard - Arlon B S.11 h 00
U9 C T2
Foxes - Florenville S.14 h 00
U14 Filles
Libramont - Arlon D.09 h 30
Football en salle
Division 1
Benfica BXL - ADLSACFlémalle V.21 h 30
Grace Hollogne - Picardie Evere V.21 h 30
Futsal Flénu - SO jeunes V.21 h 30
Ann. Bruxelles - Mor. Lebbek V.21 h 30
ETM Molenbeek - Procolor Liège V.22 h 15
Division 2 A
RS la Louv. - FS Jette V.21 h 00
ARES BXL Utd - Hermano Jumet V.21 h 00
Rebecq United - AGJ La Louv. V.21 h 15
Magic Thulin - Oasis St Josse V.21 h 30
AJM Molenbeek - ASJ Berchem V.22 h 15
Boussu Futsal - Salaam Mechelen V.22 h 15
Division 2 B
MF Oreye - ESC Waremme V.20 h 35
BF Dinant - Miniwac Ottignies V.21 h 00
BJ LIbramont - Shaab Ram. V.21 h 00
Int. Namêche - ME Wavre-Limal V.21 h 50
Division 3 A
KL Steenok. - Egema Boitsfort V.20 h 00
CDJ Anderlecht - Futsal Puurs V.21 h 00
Dracon Ninove - SDI Asse V.22 h 00
Deurne - Dbroej Bxl V.22 h 00
Division 3 B
MS Marchien FS - Futsal Piéton V.20 h 00
Florennes United - Hellas Thulin V.21 h 00
LAT LA Hestre - Haine St-P. City V.21 h 00
Felic Montigny - MS Jemeppe V.21 h 00
Gibo Roselies - RP Morlanwez V.21 h 00
Borussia Loyers - T GAL Manage V.21 h 15
Belvedere Samb. - Sicile PD Loup V.22 h 10
Division 3 C
Cosmos Stavelot - Logistic Dison V.21 h 00
Ottoman Verviers - BV Mont V.21 h 15
BS Anhée - Bat 81 Tintigny V.21 h 15
MFC Sougne - G4 ST-Ode V.21 h 30
Gedinne United - Wal-Y Fall. V.21 h 40
Division 1
Sogef. Lux. - NLP Halanzy V.20 h 00
FS Messancy A - G. St.-Léger A V.20 h 00
Soca Bast. - Areler foot A V.20 h 05
NLP Halanzy - RC Arlon A Ma.20 h 30
Division 2 A
G. St.-Léger B - Musson United V.20 h 10
Ste-Mar. 87 A - Flod Ja Orval A V.21 h 00
Habay - FJEP Lexy B V.21 h 00
Forza Messancy A - Bat Tintigny B V.21 h 00
Division 2 B
Ste-Mar. 87 B - New Team Virton B V.20 h 00
LBA Houff. A - AS Futs. Athus V.20 h 35
TCH Carlsbourg - Meix le Tige B V.21 h 15
Bertrix City A - BJ Libramont B V.22 h 15
BJ Libramont B - St-Hubert Me.22 h 00
Cosne & Romain A - ODT Martelange J.21 h 00
Division 3 A
Bertrix City B - IC Libramont V.21 h 15
EB St-Hub. - TCH Carlsbourg B V.21 h 30
LBA Houff. B - Castel Bast. V.21 h 35
Division 3 B
Phoenix Arlon - 67 Heinstert B V.20 h 00
Ste-Mar. 87 C - Flod Ja Orval B V.20 h 00
Bertrix City C - LBA Halanzy C V.20 h 15
G. St.-Léger C - BarkaHoudrigny V.21 h 10
FS Messancy - New Team Virton C Me.20 h 00
Division 3 C
US Athus 53 - G. St.-Léger D V.21 h 00
Ste-Mar. 87 D - Forza Messancy B V.22 h 00
Un. Arlon B - No Border Arlon A V.22 h 00
FS Messancy B - G. St.-Léger D Me.21 h 00
Volley-ball
Nat 3A Hommes
Stabulois - Herstal S.17 h 15
Namur Volley - Bouillon D.14 h 00
Promotion B messieurs
Esneux B - Walhain C S.20 h 30
Jemeppe A - Bertrix A S.21 h 00
Perwez A - Waremme C D.18 h 00
Promotion C messieurs
Mortroux B - Herstal B S.20 h 30
Athena - Franchimont Theux A S.20 h 45
Promotion C dames
Thimister B - Athena S.14 h 00
Athus A - Grivegnée S.17 h 30
La Roche - Spa-Pepinster A S.19 h 30
Stavelot A - Stabulois D.18 h 00
Division 1
La Semois A - Bertrix A S.19 h 30
Stabulois B - Marchois S.20 h 30
Réserves 1
La Semois A - Bertrix A S.19 h 30
Stabulois B - Marchois S.20 h 30
Division 1 dames
La Semois A - Stabulois A S.16 h 15
Libramont A - Bouillon A S.16 h 30
Marchois - EVB Ath. Messancy A S.20 h 00
Division 3 dames
Arlon - M. Habay B V.20 h 45
Bertrix C - La Vierre S.10 h 30
Stabulois C - Arlon S.10 h 45
Stabulois D - Champlon C S.10 h 45
Stabulois C - Houffalize B S.10 h 45
Libramont C - Fémina Bastogne B S.13 h 15
Houffalize B - Vir’Vol’Ton S.17 h 15
Réserves 1 dames
La Semois A - Stabulois A S.16 h 15
Libramont A - Bouillon A S.16 h 30
Marchois - EVB Ath. Messancy A S.20 h 00
Réserves 3 dames
Arlon - M. Habay B V.20 h 45
Bertrix C - La Vierre S.10 h 30
Stabulois D - Champlon C S.10 h 45
Stabulois C - Arlon S.10 h 45
Libramont C - Fémina Bastogne B S.13 h 15
Houffalize B - Vir’Vol’Ton S.17 h 15
TENNIS DE TABLE
Super Messieurs
Vedrinam. - Hasselt V.20 h 00
Virton - Et. B-Sbre D.17 h 30
Division 2 Nat. A
Rooigem B - Caj-Mir A V.20 h 00
Rugby
Régionale 2 Quai Pool A
Famenne - Binche D.15 h 00
Boitsfort 3 - Htes-Fagnes D.15 h 00
Rugby Sur-heure - Stade Marchois D.15 h 00