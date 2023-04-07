Accueil Régions Luxembourg Sport local au Luxembourg

Omnisports: le programme complet de ce week-end pascal en province de Luxembourg

Voici toutes les rencontres qui auront lieu ce week-end.

Football

Luxembourg 1

Longlier - Bastogne S.18 h 00

Gouvy A - Messancy A S.18 h 00

Freylange - Houffaloise A S.18 h 00

La Roche - Sart A* S.18 h 00

Vaux-Noville A - Assenois A S.18 h 00

Ethe A - FC Arlon A S.19 h 00

Chaumont - Oppagne A S.20 h 00

Oppagne A - Freylange L.15 h 00

Houffaloise A - Longlier L.15 h 00

La Roche - FC Arlon A L.15 h 00

Luxembourg 2 A

Habay-V. - Châtillon S.18 h 00

Tontelange A - Jamoigne-Chiny S.18 h 00

St-Léger - Martelange S.18 h 00

Vance - St-Mard A S.18 h 00

FC Arlon B - Nothomb A S.18 h 00

Tintifontaine - Meix-dt-V. B S.18 h 00

Bleid* - Aubange A S.18 h 00

Martelange - FC Arlon B L.15 h 00

Vance - Tontelange A L.15 h 00

Luxembourg 2 B

Les Bulles - Grandvoir S.18 h 00

Neuvillers A - Orgeo A S.18 h 00

Wellin - Rossignol S.18 h 00

Ste-Ode A - Florenville A S.18 h 00

Paliseul - St-Hubert S.18 h 00

Libin A - Corbion S.20 h 00

Bercheux - Ochamps A S.20 h 00

Ste-Ode A - Wellin L.15 h 00

Rossignol - Florenville A L.15 h 00

St-Hubert - Orgeo A L.15 h 00

Les Bulles - Ochamps A L.15 h 00

Luxembourg 2 C

Melreux-Hotton - Pt-Han V.20 h 00

Harre-Manhay A - Mageret S.16 h 00

Aye - Erezée S.18 h 00

Halthier A - Tenneville S.18 h 00

Nassogne A* - Gouvy B S.18 h 00

Roy A - Marloie B S.20 h 00

Halthier A - Marloie B L.15 h 00

Luxembourg 3 A

Rachecourt - Athus S.20 h 00

Waltzing - Rachecourt L.15 h 00

Aubange B - Signeulx L.15 h 00

St-Mard B - Ste-Marie-Semois L.15 h 00

Ethe B - Toernich L.15 h 00

Autelbas - Messancy B L.15 h 00

Luxembourg 3 B

Muno - JS Habay-La-V. B S.20 h 00

Fouches - Gérouville L.15 h 00

Florenville B - Marbehan L.15 h 00

JS Habay-La-V. B - Vill.-dt-O. L.15 h 00

Léglise - Assenois B L.15 h 00

Luxembourg 3 C

Ochamps B - Bertrix S.18 h 00

St-Pierre - Carlsbourg S.18 h 00

Ste-Marie WiD. - Namoussart. S.18 h 00

Petitvoir - U. Bras S.18 h 00

Orgeo B - Libin B S.18 h 00

Warmifont. - Neuvillers B S.18 h 00

Bouillon B - Libram. B S.18 h 00

Haut-Fays - Bertrix L.15 h 00

Namoussart. - U. Bras L.15 h 00

Petitvoir - Libin B L.15 h 00

Orgeo B - Bouillon B L.15 h 00

Carlsbourg - Libram. B L.15 h 00

Luxembourg 3 D

Harre-Manhay B - Oppagne B V.20 h 00

Harre-Manhay B - Champlon L.15 h 00

Nassogne B - Oppagne B L.15 h 00

Luxembourg 3 E

CS Salm - Witry V.20 h 30

Halthier B - Compogne S.16 h 00

Givry B - Lierneux S.18 h 00

Sibret - Montleban S.18 h 00

Bourcy - Tavigny S.18 h 00

Bovigny - Vaux/Sûre S.18 h 00

Cobreville - Vaux-Noville B S.18 h 00

Sart B - Ste-Ode B S.20 h 00

Cobreville - Compogne L.15 h 00

Witry - Lierneux L.15 h 00

Sart B - Montleban L.15 h 00

Givry B - Tavigny L.15 h 00

Bovigny - Vaux-Noville B L.15 h 00

Bourcy - Ste-Ode B L.15 h 00

Dames 1 Provinciale

Bastogne - Meix-dt-V. V.20 h 30

Dames 2 Provinciale

Toernich - Cobreville S.15 h 00

Dames 8

Réserves E

Chaumont A - Namoussart D.10 h 00

Réserves F

Wellin - Awenne D.10 h 00

U 19 PR P.O.1

Mageret - Jamoigne S.13 h 30

Marloie - Gouvy S.14 h 30

U 17 PR P.O.1

Longlier - St-Léger S.15 h 00

U 17 PR P.O.2

Bastogne B - Aubange S.20 h 00

U 15 PR P.O.1

Marloie - SC Habay La N. L.11 h 00

U 15 PR P.O.2

Chaumont - Bourcy S.13 h 30

U 14 PR P.O.1

Ochamps - Meix-dt-V. S.13 h 30

CS Salm - Houffaloise Me.18 h 45

U 14 PR P.O.2

Messancy - Odeigne S.15 h 00

Waltzing - Etalle S.15 h 00

Réserves E

Halanzy - Odeigne S.13 h 30

U 17 A1 (2e t.)

Roy - Grandvoir V.20 h 00

U 17 B2 (2e t.)

Florenville - Bastogne C S.14 h 00

U 15 C2 (2e t.)

Grandvoir - Vance B S.14 h 00

Réserves 1A Groupe 1

Ostende - Courtrai V.16 h 00

Division 2 B nationale dames

Standard C - Sibret A S.16 h 00

U19 Interprovincial ACFF PO1

Libramont - FC Liège S.13 h 30

U19 Interprovincial ACFF PO4

Meix-Dt-Virton - Messancy S.16 h 00

U17 Interprovincial ACFF PO5

Bastogne - J Tamines S.16 h 00

U15 Interprovincial ACFF PO3

CS Pays Vert - FCB Sprimont L.10 h 00

U15 Interprovincial ACFF PO4

Oppagne - Verlaine L.13 h 30

Basket-ball

Régionale 1 A

Andenne - Belleflamme S.20 h 30

Régionale 2 A

BC Genappe - Ensival V.20 h 00

Liège B - Aubel V.21 h 00

Régionale 2 B dames

Arlon - Libramont S.19 h 00

Liège Panthers C - Boninne C D.17 h 00

Division 1

Chantemelle A - CG Tintigny A V.20 h 45

Centre Gaume - Musson A V.21 h 15

CG Tintigny A - Musson A S.18 h 00

Habay A - Centre Gaume S.18 h 00

Neufchâteau C - C.G. La Rulles A S.18 h 00

Division 3A

Centre Gaume - Bertrix A S.20 h 30

Division 3%2524

St-Léger $ - Neufchâteau $ S.19 h 00

Division 1 Dames

CG Tintigny - St-Léger A D.10 h 00

P2 Dames TF1

Neufchâteau C - Arlon 3 S.18 h 00

P2 Dames TF2

Junior Arlonais $ - Bertrix S.19 h 00

U12 A T2

Foxes - Florenville B S.16 h 30

U12 C T2

Musson B - St-Mard A S.10 h 00

Junior Arlonais B - Bastogne B S.11 h 00

U10 C T2

St-Mard - Arlon B S.11 h 00

U9 C T2

Foxes - Florenville S.14 h 00

U14 Filles

Libramont - Arlon D.09 h 30

Football en salle

Division 1

Benfica BXL - ADLSACFlémalle V.21 h 30

Grace Hollogne - Picardie Evere V.21 h 30

Futsal Flénu - SO jeunes V.21 h 30

Ann. Bruxelles - Mor. Lebbek V.21 h 30

ETM Molenbeek - Procolor Liège V.22 h 15

Division 2 A

RS la Louv. - FS Jette V.21 h 00

ARES BXL Utd - Hermano Jumet V.21 h 00

Rebecq United - AGJ La Louv. V.21 h 15

Magic Thulin - Oasis St Josse V.21 h 30

AJM Molenbeek - ASJ Berchem V.22 h 15

Boussu Futsal - Salaam Mechelen V.22 h 15

Division 2 B

MF Oreye - ESC Waremme V.20 h 35

BF Dinant - Miniwac Ottignies V.21 h 00

BJ LIbramont - Shaab Ram. V.21 h 00

Int. Namêche - ME Wavre-Limal V.21 h 50

Division 3 A

KL Steenok. - Egema Boitsfort V.20 h 00

CDJ Anderlecht - Futsal Puurs V.21 h 00

Dracon Ninove - SDI Asse V.22 h 00

Deurne - Dbroej Bxl V.22 h 00

Division 3 B

MS Marchien FS - Futsal Piéton V.20 h 00

Florennes United - Hellas Thulin V.21 h 00

LAT LA Hestre - Haine St-P. City V.21 h 00

Felic Montigny - MS Jemeppe V.21 h 00

Gibo Roselies - RP Morlanwez V.21 h 00

Borussia Loyers - T GAL Manage V.21 h 15

Belvedere Samb. - Sicile PD Loup V.22 h 10

Division 3 C

Cosmos Stavelot - Logistic Dison V.21 h 00

Ottoman Verviers - BV Mont V.21 h 15

BS Anhée - Bat 81 Tintigny V.21 h 15

MFC Sougne - G4 ST-Ode V.21 h 30

Gedinne United - Wal-Y Fall. V.21 h 40

Division 1

Sogef. Lux. - NLP Halanzy V.20 h 00

FS Messancy A - G. St.-Léger A V.20 h 00

Soca Bast. - Areler foot A V.20 h 05

NLP Halanzy - RC Arlon A Ma.20 h 30

Division 2 A

G. St.-Léger B - Musson United V.20 h 10

Ste-Mar. 87 A - Flod Ja Orval A V.21 h 00

Habay - FJEP Lexy B V.21 h 00

Forza Messancy A - Bat Tintigny B V.21 h 00

Division 2 B

Ste-Mar. 87 B - New Team Virton B V.20 h 00

LBA Houff. A - AS Futs. Athus V.20 h 35

TCH Carlsbourg - Meix le Tige B V.21 h 15

Bertrix City A - BJ Libramont B V.22 h 15

BJ Libramont B - St-Hubert Me.22 h 00

Cosne & Romain A - ODT Martelange J.21 h 00

Division 3 A

Bertrix City B - IC Libramont V.21 h 15

EB St-Hub. - TCH Carlsbourg B V.21 h 30

LBA Houff. B - Castel Bast. V.21 h 35

Division 3 B

Phoenix Arlon - 67 Heinstert B V.20 h 00

Ste-Mar. 87 C - Flod Ja Orval B V.20 h 00

Bertrix City C - LBA Halanzy C V.20 h 15

G. St.-Léger C - BarkaHoudrigny V.21 h 10

FS Messancy - New Team Virton C Me.20 h 00

Division 3 C

US Athus 53 - G. St.-Léger D V.21 h 00

Ste-Mar. 87 D - Forza Messancy B V.22 h 00

Un. Arlon B - No Border Arlon A V.22 h 00

FS Messancy B - G. St.-Léger D Me.21 h 00

Volley-ball

Nat 3A Hommes

Stabulois - Herstal S.17 h 15

Namur Volley - Bouillon D.14 h 00

Promotion B messieurs

Esneux B - Walhain C S.20 h 30

Jemeppe A - Bertrix A S.21 h 00

Perwez A - Waremme C D.18 h 00

Promotion C messieurs

Mortroux B - Herstal B S.20 h 30

Athena - Franchimont Theux A S.20 h 45

Promotion C dames

Thimister B - Athena S.14 h 00

Athus A - Grivegnée S.17 h 30

La Roche - Spa-Pepinster A S.19 h 30

Stavelot A - Stabulois D.18 h 00

Division 1

La Semois A - Bertrix A S.19 h 30

Stabulois B - Marchois S.20 h 30

Réserves 1

La Semois A - Bertrix A S.19 h 30

Stabulois B - Marchois S.20 h 30

Division 1 dames

La Semois A - Stabulois A S.16 h 15

Libramont A - Bouillon A S.16 h 30

Marchois - EVB Ath. Messancy A S.20 h 00

Division 3 dames

Arlon - M. Habay B V.20 h 45

Bertrix C - La Vierre S.10 h 30

Stabulois C - Arlon S.10 h 45

Stabulois D - Champlon C S.10 h 45

Stabulois C - Houffalize B S.10 h 45

Libramont C - Fémina Bastogne B S.13 h 15

Houffalize B - Vir’Vol’Ton S.17 h 15

Réserves 1 dames

La Semois A - Stabulois A S.16 h 15

Libramont A - Bouillon A S.16 h 30

Marchois - EVB Ath. Messancy A S.20 h 00

Réserves 3 dames

Arlon - M. Habay B V.20 h 45

Bertrix C - La Vierre S.10 h 30

Stabulois D - Champlon C S.10 h 45

Stabulois C - Arlon S.10 h 45

Libramont C - Fémina Bastogne B S.13 h 15

Houffalize B - Vir’Vol’Ton S.17 h 15

TENNIS DE TABLE

Super Messieurs

Vedrinam. - Hasselt V.20 h 00

Virton - Et. B-Sbre D.17 h 30

Division 2 Nat. A

Rooigem B - Caj-Mir A V.20 h 00

Rugby

Régionale 2 Quai Pool A

Famenne - Binche D.15 h 00

Boitsfort 3 - Htes-Fagnes D.15 h 00

Rugby Sur-heure - Stade Marchois D.15 h 00
