Grand favori de la Flèche Wallonne, Tadej Pogacar peut-il s’imposer en solitaire?
L’ogre du printemps n’a jamais trouvé l’ouverture à Huy. Insatiable, il entend corriger cette anomalie ce mercredi. En anticipant ou en attendant le Mur ? Qu’importe, c’est l’unique favori.
Analyse
VILT, THE NETHERLANDS - APRIL 16 : Pogacar Tadej (SVN) of UAE Team Emirates is attacking during the UCI WorldTour 57th Amstel Gold Race cycling race with start in Maastricht and finish in Vilt on April 16, 2023 in Vilt, The Netherlands, 16/04/2023 ( Motordriver Kenny Verfaillie - Photo by Nico Vereecken / Photo News - N. Vereecken / PhotoNews
Par
Sébastien Close
Journaliste sportif, spécialiste cyclisme
Publié le 18/04/2023 à 18:18
